Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $907,000 Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUR opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.56.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 4,614 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $201,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,456.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 4,614 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $201,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,456.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,742 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,092. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

