Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,028 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $22.75 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $720.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

