Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,092,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

MGEE stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.23 and a 52 week high of $86.27.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

