Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,573 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 152,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUDC. Bank of America downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AudioCodes Price Performance

AUDC stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $728.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Stories

