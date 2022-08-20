Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Samsara Stock Down 8.3 %

NYSE:IOT opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.

Insider Activity at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 81.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

