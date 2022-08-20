Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.23

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.23 and last traded at $41.24, with a volume of 16485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,245 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sanofi by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.