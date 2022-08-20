Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,101.9% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 7,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 31,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $103,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.9 %

AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average is $134.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

