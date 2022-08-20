Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 1,408.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,174 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH opened at $23.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05.

