Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after buying an additional 631,486 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.8 %

SAIC opened at $96.21 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $97.82. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.78.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

