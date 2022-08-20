Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 12,089 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,089 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.6% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
Shares of Apple stock opened at $171.52 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.18.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
