SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $490,560. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $54.08 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

