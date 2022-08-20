Shailesh Jejurikar Sells 12,426 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 12,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $1,855,574.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PG opened at $149.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $357.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 165,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

