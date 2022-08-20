Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $17,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $72,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $49.62 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 1.60.
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.
