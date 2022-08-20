Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.16 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

