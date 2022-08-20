Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $17,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSTK. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,237,000 after acquiring an additional 527,928 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 52.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 351,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,719,000 after purchasing an additional 121,311 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 22.0% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 363,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 55,759 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shutterstock news, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock Price Performance

SSTK stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.15. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

