Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.30. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

