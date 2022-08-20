Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 3.2 %

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIG opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.