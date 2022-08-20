SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,848,000 after acquiring an additional 265,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 513,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $138.21 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.77 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

