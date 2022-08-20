Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) EVP Sells $618,406.62 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,421 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $94,654,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,445 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $27,160,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 711,341 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

