Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Down to $104.42

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $104.42, but opened at $100.17. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $95.40, with a volume of 47,718 shares trading hands.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.56. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.7872 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $11.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 201.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

