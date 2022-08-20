South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries Stock Performance

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SJI opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.64. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

About South Jersey Industries

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.