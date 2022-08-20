Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stake Cut by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,021 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of SCCO opened at $48.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

