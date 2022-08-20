SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,046.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SouthState Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SSB stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,435,000 after acquiring an additional 220,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in SouthState by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,840,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 22,183.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,517 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.