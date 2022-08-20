Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,320,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 172,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after buying an additional 8,032,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,441 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,316,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 198.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,999,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

