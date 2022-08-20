Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,172 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 386,868 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

