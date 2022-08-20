SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.76, but opened at $33.28. SpartanNash shares last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at SpartanNash

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.