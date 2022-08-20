SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 41,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.65. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $99.90 and a 12-month high of $177.14.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.