SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,885,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 105,122 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 118,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.