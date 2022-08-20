Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,530,609.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

