Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $17,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM opened at $31.30 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,006 shares of company stock worth $2,593,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile



Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

