Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE SWK opened at $98.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.13. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $199.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWK. Vertical Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

