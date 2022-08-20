Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $104.00 at Cowen

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $94.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.8 %

SBUX stock opened at $86.92 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average is $82.49.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $131,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10,384.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 79,669 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.