Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

STEM opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Stem has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.77.

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $254,844.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,359.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David S. Buzby sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,039,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 608,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,107.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $254,844.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,444,933. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Stem by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stem by 3.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stem by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Stem by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

