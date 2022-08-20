Stewart Mccuaig Sells 26,361 Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,186,245.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$30.60 and a 1 year high of C$53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 30.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.42.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$603.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.7112021 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.86.

(Get Rating)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.