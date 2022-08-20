Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) to Hold

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $190.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PKI. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.11.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $145.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.84 and its 200 day moving average is $157.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

