Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 260 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after acquiring an additional 652,526 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $286.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.82 and its 200 day moving average is $279.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.