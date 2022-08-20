Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,111 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stride were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stride by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Stride by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 29,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stride by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE LRN opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.36. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. Stride had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.35%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

