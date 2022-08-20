Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

