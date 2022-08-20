Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 837,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 121,494 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 127,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000.
Sun Country Airlines Price Performance
NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $36.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on SNCY. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.
Sun Country Airlines Company Profile
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Country Airlines (SNCY)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.