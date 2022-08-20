Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 837,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 121,494 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 127,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNCY. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.