Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLF opened at $47.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.539 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

