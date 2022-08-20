Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Kevin Strain Sells 27,391 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total transaction of C$1,697,694.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,455.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$61.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 759.61, a current ratio of 811.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$56.14 and a 12-month high of C$74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

SLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cormark increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.57.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

