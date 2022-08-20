SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SunPower to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

SunPower Price Performance

SPWR opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61.

Insider Activity

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $805,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,551,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

