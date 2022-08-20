SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2022

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWRGet Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SunPower to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

SunPower Price Performance

SPWR opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $805,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,551,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

