Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Edward Harris Fenster Sells 25,000 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $56,082,040.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, June 23rd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 2.29. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,863 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after purchasing an additional 772,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,902,000 after buying an additional 244,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after buying an additional 1,052,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.