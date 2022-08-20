Susan M. Kanaya Sells 19,898 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,013,803.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,601.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ChemoCentryx Price Performance

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChemoCentryx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

CCXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

