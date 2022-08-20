Swiss National Bank Acquires 130,200 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 834,215 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 130,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 40.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB opened at $12.68 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading

