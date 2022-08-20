Swiss National Bank Acquires 19,900 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 197,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

CNX opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

