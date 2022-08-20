Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,400 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,828,000 after acquiring an additional 316,720 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,653,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,279,000 after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BankUnited by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,221,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 108,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,034,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55,696 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 743,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,450,000 after purchasing an additional 218,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BankUnited Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE BKU opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. Wedbush upped their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

