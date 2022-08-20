Swiss National Bank Acquires 8,200 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. CWM LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 186.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 144.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 71.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average is $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

