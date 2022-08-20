Swiss National Bank Acquires 99,200 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,384,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904,437 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,413,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,039,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,713 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,907,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 791,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Stories

