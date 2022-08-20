Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,672,000 after acquiring an additional 579,702 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,181,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 212,239 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,173,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,938,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,902,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

NYSE HASI opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 154.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

